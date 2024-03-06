Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $25.17 changed hands at $0.43 or 1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. IMNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.53% off its 52-week high of $27.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.18, which suggests the last value was 83.39% up since then. When we look at Immunome Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 615.62K.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Instantly IMNM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.82 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.23%, with the 5-day performance at -3.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) is 54.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.