ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.79 million ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $26.27 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.20B. IBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.18% off its 52-week high of $26.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.34, which suggests the last value was 26.38% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.58 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.19%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) is 6.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.