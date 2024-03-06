How Will Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $45.15 changed hands at -$1.39 or -2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43B. VERA’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.47% off its 52-week high of $50.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.95, which suggests the last value was 86.82% up since then. When we look at Vera Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Instantly VERA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.78 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 193.56%, with the 5-day performance at -6.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) is 15.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.