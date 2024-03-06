How Will Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.04 or 9.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $100.22M. TLSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.55% off its 52-week high of $1.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.96K.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Instantly TLSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5150 added 9.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.04%, with the 5-day performance at 4.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) is -2.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.37 days.