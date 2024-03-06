How Will Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 1.4 million Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $123.68 changed hands at -$0.97 or -0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $418.46B. NVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.12% off its 52-week high of $128.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.66, which suggests the last value was 45.29% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

Instantly NVO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 128.77 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.56%, with the 5-day performance at 1.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 4.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novo Nordisk ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.11% over the past 6 months, a 24.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novo Nordisk ADR will rise 21.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.61 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Novo Nordisk ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $9.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.59 billion and $7.97 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.48%. The 2024 estimates are for Novo Nordisk ADR earnings to increase by 24.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Novo Nordisk ADR shares while 9.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.28%. There are 9.28% institutions holding the Novo Nordisk ADR stock share, with Jennison Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 23.38 million NVO shares worth $1.89 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 18.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 5.93 million shares estimated at $477.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $313.26 million.