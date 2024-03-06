Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE: HIPO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session,, 0.56 million Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.73 changing hands around $0.27 or 1.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $352.02M. HIPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.42% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.64, which suggests the last value was 54.92% up since then. When we look at Hippo Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.93K.

Instantly HIPO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.58 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.57%, with the 5-day performance at 9.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) is 64.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.7 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hippo Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.47% over the past 6 months, a 2.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hippo Holdings Inc will rise 26.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hippo Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $65.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.8 million and $39.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Hippo Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 21.08%.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.01% of Hippo Holdings Inc shares while 44.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.36%. There are 44.16% institutions holding the Hippo Holdings Inc stock share, with Bond Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.07% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million HIPO shares worth $19.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 0.91 million shares worth $15.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $5.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $2.7 million.