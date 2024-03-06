Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 13.53 million Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $17.04 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.07B. DOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.54% off its 52-week high of $24.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.24, which suggests the last value was 10.56% up since then. When we look at Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.18 million.

Instantly DOC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.15 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.94%, with the 5-day performance at 4.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC) is -6.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Healthpeak Properties Inc. will fall -68.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $565.71 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $645.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $525.68 million and $535.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Healthpeak Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.10% per year.

DOC Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 7.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 7.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares while 74.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.59%. There are 74.49% institutions holding the Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.90% of the shares, roughly 40.3 million DOC shares worth $563.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.75% or 35.17 million shares worth $492.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 10.05 million shares estimated at $148.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 7.51 million shares worth around $105.05 million.