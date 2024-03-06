HAIN Stock: More Upside For Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN)?

In the last trading session, 3.25 million Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $9.59 changed hands at $0.32 or 3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $861.47M. HAIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.14% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 6.05% up since then. When we look at Hain Celestial Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.85K.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information

Instantly HAIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.07 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.42%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) is -13.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.