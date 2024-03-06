HAIN Stock: More Upside For Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN)?

In the last trading session, 3.25 million Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $9.59 changed hands at $0.32 or 3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $861.47M. HAIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.14% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 6.05% up since then. When we look at Hain Celestial Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.85K.
Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information
Instantly HAIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.07 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.42%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) is -13.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.
Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Hain Celestial Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.05% over the past 6 months, a -38.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $466.72 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Hain Celestial Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $462.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.
The 2024 estimates are for Hain Celestial Group Inc earnings to decrease by -39.86%.
HAIN Dividends
Hain Celestial Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.
Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of Hain Celestial Group Inc shares while 104.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.81%. There are 104.32% institutions holding the Hain Celestial Group Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.48% of the shares, roughly 14.75 million HAIN shares worth $184.53 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.06% or 10.8 million shares worth $135.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.04 million shares estimated at $62.67 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $35.01 million.