Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. TV’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.03% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 37.76% up since then. When we look at Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Instantly TV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.19 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at -6.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is 7.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.15 days.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.05% over the past 6 months, a 110.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR will rise 100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $990.02 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR earnings to increase by 109.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 2.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 2.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares while 42.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.04%. There are 42.04% institutions holding the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.38% of the shares, roughly 65.01 million TV shares worth $333.52 million.

Fpr Partners Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 31.96 million shares worth $163.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund. With 46.38 million shares estimated at $237.93 million under it, the former controlled 9.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $49.58 million.