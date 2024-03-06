Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Shares Inclined By 22.09% In One Month.

In the latest trading session,, 0.95 million Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.02 changed hands at -$0.26 or -2.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.60B. GOGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.0% off its 52-week high of $13.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.89, which suggests the last value was 47.08% up since then. When we look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Instantly GOGL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.41 subtracted -2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.35%, with the 5-day performance at 2.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 22.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Ocean Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 77.56% over the past 6 months, a 157.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golden Ocean Group Limited will rise 475.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $178.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Ocean Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $192.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.29 million and $213.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.88%. The 2024 estimates are for Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings to increase by 133.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.20% per year.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 31. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.22% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares while 30.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.95%. There are 30.36% institutions holding the Golden Ocean Group Limited stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 8.86 million GOGL shares worth $66.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 6.18 million shares worth $46.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $20.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $8.2 million.