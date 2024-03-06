Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.29 million Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.98B. GGB’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.49% off its 52-week high of $6.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the last value was 5.08% up since then. When we look at Gerdau S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.49 subtracted -1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.72%, with the 5-day performance at -0.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.