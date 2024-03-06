Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 9.85 million Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $20.00 changed hands at $0.78 or 4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.42B. GPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.4% off its 52-week high of $22.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.22, which suggests the last value was 63.9% up since then. When we look at Gap, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Instantly GPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.17 added 4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 0.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gap, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.53% over the past 6 months, a 385.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gap, Inc. will rise 129.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.22 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Gap, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.24 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Gap, Inc. earnings to increase by 392.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.21% per year.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07. The 3.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.71% of Gap, Inc. shares while 60.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.72%. There are 60.46% institutions holding the Gap, Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 37.48 million GPS shares worth $334.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 26.8 million shares worth $239.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.73 million shares estimated at $238.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $78.11 million.