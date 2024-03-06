Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 5.84 million Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $6.57 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.27B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.68% off its 52-week high of $8.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 17.66% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Instantly YMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.77 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.28%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) is 7.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.50% over the past 6 months, a 89.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $317.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $284.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $278.73 million and $247.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 86.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.90% per year.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares while 50.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.75%. There are 50.71% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 45.86 million YMM shares worth $285.24 million.

All-Stars Investment Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 35.46 million shares worth $220.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 29.06 million shares estimated at $180.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $71.04 million.