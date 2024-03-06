Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL): Don’t Ditch FOSL Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.02M. FOSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -364.65% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was -1.01% down since then. When we look at Fossil Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.94K.
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information
Instantly FOSL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1000 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.10%, with the 5-day performance at -8.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) is -10.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.86 days.
Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.30% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $435.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fossil Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $528.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $539.49 million and $711.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.74%.
FOSL Dividends
Fossil Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of Fossil Group Inc shares while 63.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.83%. There are 63.26% institutions holding the Fossil Group Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million FOSL shares worth $8.89 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.29% or 2.78 million shares worth $7.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $3.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $2.42 million.