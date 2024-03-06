Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL): Don’t Ditch FOSL Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.02M. FOSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -364.65% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was -1.01% down since then. When we look at Fossil Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.94K.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Instantly FOSL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1000 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.10%, with the 5-day performance at -8.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) is -10.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.86 days.