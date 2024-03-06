Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session,, 1.03 million Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.95 changing hands around $0.56 or 2.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.93B. EQNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.36% off its 52-week high of $33.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.74, which suggests the last value was 8.52% up since then. When we look at Equinor ASA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Instantly EQNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.00 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.02%, with the 5-day performance at 4.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) is -6.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinor ASA ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.43% over the past 6 months, a -4.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.49 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Equinor ASA ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $19.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.22 billion and $22.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.67%. The 2024 estimates are for Equinor ASA ADR earnings to decrease by -7.28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.80% per year.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 4.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 4.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Equinor ASA ADR shares while 5.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.83%. There are 5.83% institutions holding the Equinor ASA ADR stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 108.39 million EQNR shares worth $3.17 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 9.84 million shares worth $287.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 4.94 million shares estimated at $150.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $92.49 million.