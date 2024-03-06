enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.24 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.18M. NVNO’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.7% off its 52-week high of $6.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 59.78% up since then. When we look at enVVeno Medical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.00K.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) trade information
Instantly NVNO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.97 subtracted -2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.50%, with the 5-day performance at -6.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) is 52.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.87 days.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the enVVeno Medical Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.66% over the past 6 months, a 26.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for enVVeno Medical Corporation will rise 26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.20% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that enVVeno Medical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $300k.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.51%.
NVNO Dividends
enVVeno Medical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of enVVeno Medical Corporation shares while 31.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.12%. There are 31.99% institutions holding the enVVeno Medical Corporation stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.25% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million NVNO shares worth $2.41 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 0.34 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.32 million.