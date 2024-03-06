DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session,, 0.95 million DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.59 changing hands around $0.81 or 1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.72B. DOCU’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.36% off its 52-week high of $66.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.11, which suggests the last value was 27.53% up since then. When we look at DocuSign Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Instantly DOCU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 55.10 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -1.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.61% over the past 6 months, a 41.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign Inc will fall -1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $699.18 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that DocuSign Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $700.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $659.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.59%. The 2024 estimates are for DocuSign Inc earnings to increase by 41.28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of DocuSign Inc shares while 79.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.29%. There are 79.37% institutions holding the DocuSign Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.09% of the shares, roughly 20.5 million DOCU shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.07% or 12.33 million shares worth $630.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 6.27 million shares estimated at $320.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $316.19 million.