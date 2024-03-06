Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 15.23 million Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $9.22 changed hands at $3.59 or 63.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $351.01M. DTSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.07% off its 52-week high of $20.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 84.6% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.
Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information
Instantly DTSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.20 added 63.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.89%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) is 315.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.56%.
DTSS Dividends
Datasea Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.39% of Datasea Inc shares while 5.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.63%. There are 5.45% institutions holding the Datasea Inc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 32076.0 DTSS shares worth $29413.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 16136.0 shares worth $14796.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 16136.0 shares estimated at $14845.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.