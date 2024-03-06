Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 15.23 million Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $9.22 changed hands at $3.59 or 63.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $351.01M. DTSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.07% off its 52-week high of $20.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 84.6% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.20 added 63.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.89%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) is 315.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.