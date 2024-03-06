Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Disappoints Wall Street With 17.35% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.29 changing hands around $0.93 or 17.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.73M. CXDO’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.67% off its 52-week high of $7.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 80.29% up since then. When we look at Crexendo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.66K.

Instantly CXDO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.65 added 17.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.69%, with the 5-day performance at 16.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) is 6.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

Crexendo Inc (CXDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crexendo Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 225.91% over the past 6 months, a -29.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crexendo Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.46 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Crexendo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $13.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.22 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -87.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Crexendo Inc earnings to decrease by -25.61%.

CXDO Dividends

Crexendo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13. The 0.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.97% of Crexendo Inc shares while 9.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.67%. There are 9.63% institutions holding the Crexendo Inc stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million CXDO shares worth $1.08 million.

Creative Planning holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 63352.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.