Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELZ) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 2.53 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.86 changing hands around $0.73 or 17.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.71M. CELZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.66% off its 52-week high of $13.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.93, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.18K.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.35 added 17.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.53%, with the 5-day performance at 10.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 15.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.