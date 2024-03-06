Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELZ) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 2.53 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.86 changing hands around $0.73 or 17.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.71M. CELZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.66% off its 52-week high of $13.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.93, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.18K.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information
Instantly CELZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.35 added 17.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.53%, with the 5-day performance at 10.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 15.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (CELZ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.30% over the past 6 months, a 60.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc will rise 78.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -88.80% down from the last financial year.
CELZ Dividends
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and April 09.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.66% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc shares while 1.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.46%. There are 1.42% institutions holding the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 17629.0 CELZ shares worth $84090.0.
UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 1042.0 shares worth $4970.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 17629.0 shares estimated at $84090.0 under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 7080.0 shares worth around $33771.0.