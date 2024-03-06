Could Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.10M. PASG’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.57% off its 52-week high of $1.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 65.48% up since then. When we look at Passage Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.56K.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Instantly PASG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7400 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.34%, with the 5-day performance at 7.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) is 64.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.