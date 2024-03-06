Could Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.10M. PASG’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.57% off its 52-week high of $1.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 65.48% up since then. When we look at Passage Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.56K.
Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information
Instantly PASG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7400 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.34%, with the 5-day performance at 7.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) is 64.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.
Passage Bio Inc (PASG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Passage Bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 117.05% over the past 6 months, a 27.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Passage Bio Inc will rise 38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Passage Bio Inc earnings to increase by 37.10%.
PASG Dividends
Passage Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.
Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Passage Bio Inc shares while 54.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.99%. There are 54.85% institutions holding the Passage Bio Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.47% of the shares, roughly 10.12 million PASG shares worth $9.53 million.
Versant Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.05% or 4.96 million shares worth $4.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $1.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.41 million.