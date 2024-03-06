Could Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session,, 0.54 million Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.04 or 6.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.97M. INUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.0% off its 52-week high of $0.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 76.0% up since then. When we look at Inuvo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.11K.
Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) trade information
Instantly INUV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.56%, with the 5-day performance at 1.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) is 26.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.
Inuvo Inc (INUV) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inuvo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $21.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.29 million and $16.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Inuvo Inc earnings to increase by 37.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.
INUV Dividends
Inuvo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.
Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.16% of Inuvo Inc shares while 19.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.66%. There are 19.45% institutions holding the Inuvo Inc stock share, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million INUV shares worth $1.41 million.
Herald Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 6.09 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.86 million shares estimated at $0.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.31 million.