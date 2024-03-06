Could Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session,, 0.54 million Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.04 or 6.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.97M. INUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.0% off its 52-week high of $0.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 76.0% up since then. When we look at Inuvo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.11K.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.56%, with the 5-day performance at 1.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) is 26.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.