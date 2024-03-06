Could American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.43 million American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.97 changing hands around $2.6 or 22.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $248.38M. APEI’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.58% off its 52-week high of $13.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.76, which suggests the last value was 73.09% up since then. When we look at American Public Education Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.86K.

Instantly APEI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.59 added 22.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.76%, with the 5-day performance at 29.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) is 25.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

American Public Education Inc (APEI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Public Education Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 171.25% over the past 6 months, a 118.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Public Education Inc will rise 110.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that American Public Education Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $150.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $149.69 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for American Public Education Inc earnings to increase by 121.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

APEI Dividends

American Public Education Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.34% of American Public Education Inc shares while 79.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.30%. There are 79.69% institutions holding the American Public Education Inc stock share, with Redwood Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million APEI shares worth $6.69 million.

325 Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 1.28 million shares worth $6.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $2.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $2.79 million.