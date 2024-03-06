ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.1 million ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $6.35 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $152.46M. WISH’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.67% off its 52-week high of $15.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 44.09% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.64 subtracted -1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.72%, with the 5-day performance at -3.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) is 46.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.04 days.