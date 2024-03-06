Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 6.26 million Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $7.69 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.62B. CX’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.56% off its 52-week high of $8.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.72, which suggests the last value was 38.62% up since then. When we look at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Instantly CX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.96 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.77%, with the 5-day performance at -3.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is -10.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.71% over the past 6 months, a 683.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.17 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.92 billion and $4.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.54%. The 2024 estimates are for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR earnings to increase by 2680.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares while 30.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.07%. There are 30.07% institutions holding the Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 73.17 million CX shares worth $518.02 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 52.14 million shares worth $369.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 20.3 million shares estimated at $161.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million shares worth around $132.94 million.