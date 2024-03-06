CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 9.08 million CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $11.52 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.97B. CCCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.41% off its 52-week high of $13.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.33, which suggests the last value was 27.69% up since then. When we look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Instantly CCCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.22 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is 4.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.36% over the past 6 months, a 15.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $224.8 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $230.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204.92 million and $208.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 12.52%.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.35% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares while 93.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.21%. There are 93.95% institutions holding the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock share, with Advent International LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 57.29% of the shares, roughly 355.63 million CCCS shares worth $3.99 billion.

Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 53.08 million shares worth $595.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 15.49 million shares estimated at $173.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 8.04 million shares worth around $90.16 million.