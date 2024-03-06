Can Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $4.05 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.77M. CLRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.88% off its 52-week high of $4.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 67.9% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.45 subtracted -4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.21%, with the 5-day performance at 4.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 7.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.