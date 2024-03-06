British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session,, 2.58 million British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.37 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.51B. BTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.86% off its 52-week high of $38.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.35, which suggests the last value was 3.47% up since then. When we look at British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Instantly BTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.01 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is -1.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.