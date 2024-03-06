Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) : Investors Should Not Dump BCLI Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.05M. BCLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -888.57% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 62.86% up since then. When we look at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Instantly BCLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3790 subtracted -4.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.55%, with the 5-day performance at -4.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is -10.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.