BORR Stock: More Upside For Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.21 million Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.28 changing hands around $0.35 or 5.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.58B. BORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.24% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 10.67% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.39 added 5.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.44%, with the 5-day performance at 6.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is 10.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.