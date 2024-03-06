BORR Stock: More Upside For Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.21 million Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.28 changing hands around $0.35 or 5.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.58B. BORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.24% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 10.67% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.
Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information
Instantly BORR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.39 added 5.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.44%, with the 5-day performance at 6.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is 10.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.
Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Ltd will rise 633.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $239 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $244.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.40%.
BORR Dividends
Borr Drilling Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.45% of Borr Drilling Ltd shares while 68.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.88%. There are 68.71% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.46% of the shares, roughly 13.96 million BORR shares worth $105.12 million.
Folketrygdfondet holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 10.95 million shares worth $82.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.22 million shares estimated at $36.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $39.08 million.