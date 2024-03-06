Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.93 million Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $200.21 changed hands at -$0.93 or -0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.15B. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.63% off its 52-week high of $267.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.25, which suggests the last value was 11.97% up since then. When we look at Boeing Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.47 million.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 206.62 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.19%, with the 5-day performance at -3.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is -3.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.