Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 5.49 million Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $17.90 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.34B. OWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.4% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 45.81% up since then. When we look at Blue Owl Capital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.05 million.

Instantly OWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.21 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) is 12.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Owl Capital Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.29% over the past 6 months, a 27.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Owl Capital Inc will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $478.6 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Owl Capital Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $509.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $377.4 million and $401.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Blue Owl Capital Inc earnings to increase by 24.85%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.45% per year.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09. The 3.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Blue Owl Capital Inc shares while 91.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.94%. There are 91.92% institutions holding the Blue Owl Capital Inc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.48% of the shares, roughly 56.75 million OWL shares worth $661.13 million.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.00% or 50.0 million shares worth $582.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 22.03 million shares estimated at $256.7 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.84% of the shares, roughly 22.02 million shares worth around $256.53 million.