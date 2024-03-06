Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.12 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.89B. OBDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.99% off its 52-week high of $15.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.44, which suggests the last value was 24.34% up since then. When we look at Blue Owl Capital Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Instantly OBDC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.15 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.98%, with the 5-day performance at 1.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) is 3.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.58 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Owl Capital Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.80% over the past 6 months, a -2.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Owl Capital Corp will rise 6.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $399.78 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Owl Capital Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $398.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $377.62 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Blue Owl Capital Corp earnings to decrease by -1.66%.

OBDC Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13. The 8.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 8.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Blue Owl Capital Corp shares while 44.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.34%. There are 44.28% institutions holding the Blue Owl Capital Corp stock share, with State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.84% of the shares, roughly 22.75 million OBDC shares worth $305.32 million.

California, University of-Regents holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 21.75 million shares worth $301.29 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Putnam BDC ETF. With 6.19 million shares estimated at $85.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam BDC ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $5.23 million.