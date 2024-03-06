BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.36 million BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.90 changed hands at $1.26 or 76.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.16M. BYSI’s last price was a premium, traded about 33.79% off its 52-week high of $1.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.59% up since then. When we look at BeyondSpring Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.32K.
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information
Instantly BYSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 143.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.1900 added 76.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 222.22%, with the 5-day performance at 143.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 190.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 26.81 days.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BeyondSpring Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $340k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $338k and $338k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8,775.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%.
BYSI Dividends
BeyondSpring Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.47% of BeyondSpring Inc shares while 14.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.15%. There are 14.08% institutions holding the BeyondSpring Inc stock share, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.74% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million BYSI shares worth $5.85 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 53962.0 shares estimated at $48565.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 20183.0 shares worth around $20586.0.