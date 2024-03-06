BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.36 million BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.90 changed hands at $1.26 or 76.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.16M. BYSI’s last price was a premium, traded about 33.79% off its 52-week high of $1.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.59% up since then. When we look at BeyondSpring Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.32K.

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 143.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.1900 added 76.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 222.22%, with the 5-day performance at 143.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 190.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 26.81 days.