BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $6.41 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. BBAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.8% off its 52-week high of $6.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 44.93% up since then. When we look at BBVA Argentina ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.76K.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information
Instantly BBAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.97 subtracted -1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.83%, with the 5-day performance at 4.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 5.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.
BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the BBVA Argentina ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.48% over the past 6 months, a 29.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BBVA Argentina ADR will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.60% up from the last financial year.
The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $494.33 million and $235.35 million respectively.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.92%. The 2024 estimates are for BBVA Argentina ADR earnings to decrease by -15.57%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.93% per year.
BBAR Dividends
BBVA Argentina ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BBVA Argentina ADR shares while 2.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.10%. There are 2.10% institutions holding the BBVA Argentina ADR stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million BBAR shares worth $6.77 million.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.95 million shares worth $5.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.98 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.08 million.