BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $6.41 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. BBAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.8% off its 52-week high of $6.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 44.93% up since then. When we look at BBVA Argentina ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.76K.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.97 subtracted -1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.83%, with the 5-day performance at 4.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 5.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.