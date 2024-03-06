Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 14.46 million Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $2.79 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.82B. BBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.24% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 21.51% up since then. When we look at Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.20 million.

Instantly BBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.86 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.99%, with the 5-day performance at -1.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) is -10.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.09% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR will fall -12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.75 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.74 billion and $9.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.30%. The 2024 estimates are for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 12.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.70% per year.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 2.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares while 18.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.88%. There are 18.88% institutions holding the Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock share, with Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 84.65 million BBD shares worth $292.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 65.63 million shares worth $227.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. With 28.83 million shares estimated at $101.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 21.7 million shares worth around $76.6 million.