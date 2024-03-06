Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changing hands around $0.22 or 17.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.50M. BW’s current price is a discount, trading about -342.67% off its 52-week high of $6.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 36.0% up since then. When we look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Instantly BW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6400 added 17.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.08%, with the 5-day performance at 22.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 30.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.23% over the past 6 months, a 9.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc will fall -250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $220.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.9 million and $213.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc earnings to decrease by -3.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.99% per year.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.48% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares while 82.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.76%. There are 82.96% institutions holding the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 30.63% of the shares, roughly 27.29 million BW shares worth $161.0 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 10.43 million shares worth $61.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $14.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $12.54 million.