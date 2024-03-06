Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.12 or -6.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $97.80M. LIFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.68% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 35.33% up since then. When we look at Atyr Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.02K.

Instantly LIFE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0300 subtracted -6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.44%, with the 5-day performance at -16.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) is -5.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atyr Pharma Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.76% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atyr Pharma Inc will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -96.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.39 million and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.86%. The 2024 estimates are for Atyr Pharma Inc earnings to increase by 41.62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

LIFE Dividends

Atyr Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.66% of Atyr Pharma Inc shares while 71.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.59%. There are 71.63% institutions holding the Atyr Pharma Inc stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.86% of the shares, roughly 10.19 million LIFE shares worth $22.01 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.28% or 8.14 million shares worth $17.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 5.26 million shares estimated at $10.32 million under it, the former controlled 9.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 8.39% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $9.38 million.