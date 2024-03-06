Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session,, 1.45 million Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changing hands around $0.14 or 13.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $145.41M. ATOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.83% off its 52-week high of $1.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 49.14% up since then. When we look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.14K.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information
Instantly ATOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 added 13.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.88%, with the 5-day performance at 16.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 38.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.94 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Atossa Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.84% over the past 6 months, a -4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Atossa Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -14.29%.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares while 13.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.00%. There are 13.00% institutions holding the Atossa Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 5.68 million ATOS shares worth $7.15 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.30% or 2.9 million shares worth $3.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $4.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $2.1 million.