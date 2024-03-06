ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.01 million ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $8.88 changed hands at $0.23 or 2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $852.48M. SPRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.67% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 71.28% up since then. When we look at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.85K.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.32 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 39.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.5 days.