ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.01 million ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $8.88 changed hands at $0.23 or 2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $852.48M. SPRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.67% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 71.28% up since then. When we look at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.85K.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information
Instantly SPRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.32 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 39.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.5 days.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.89% over the past 6 months, a 26.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -118.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.50% down from the last financial year.
2 analysts are of the opinion that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.04%. The 2024 estimates are for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 29.53%.
SPRY Dividends
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.69% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 68.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.63%. There are 68.42% institutions holding the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.59% of the shares, roughly 11.08 million SPRY shares worth $74.22 million.
Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 8.74 million shares worth $58.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $9.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $7.6 million.