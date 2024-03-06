Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 1.13 million Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.41 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.88B. ARCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.18% off its 52-week high of $20.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.95, which suggests the last value was 16.95% up since then. When we look at Ares Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Instantly ARCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.44 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is 2.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.83 days.