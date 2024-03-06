Are Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 1.33 million Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.49 changing hands around $1.38 or 3.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.03B. YUMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.27% off its 52-week high of $64.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.55, which suggests the last value was 21.04% up since then. When we look at Yum China Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Instantly YUMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.24 added 3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is 18.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yum China Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.95% over the past 6 months, a 9.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yum China Holdings Inc will fall -2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.07 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Yum China Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.77 billion and $2.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Yum China Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 9.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.78% per year.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06. The 1.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Yum China Holdings Inc shares while 87.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.29%. There are 87.04% institutions holding the Yum China Holdings Inc stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.24% of the shares, roughly 34.29 million YUMC shares worth $1.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 24.5 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 24.53 million shares estimated at $1.5 billion under it, the former controlled 5.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 5.58 million shares worth around $340.54 million.