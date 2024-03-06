Are Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $13.85 changed hands at -$0.41 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $757.18M. ATXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.0% off its 52-week high of $15.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 69.24% up since then. When we look at Astria Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.44K.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Instantly ATXS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.50 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 5.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.