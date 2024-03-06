Are Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session,, 16.55 million Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.92 changing hands around $2.47 or 170.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.31M. APM’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.59% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 65.56% up since then. When we look at Aptorum Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61K.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Instantly APM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 135.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.7100 added 170.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.09%, with the 5-day performance at 135.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) is 151.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3680.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.