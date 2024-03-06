Are Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session,, 16.55 million Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.92 changing hands around $2.47 or 170.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.31M. APM’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.59% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 65.56% up since then. When we look at Aptorum Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61K.
Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information
Instantly APM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 135.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.7100 added 170.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.09%, with the 5-day performance at 135.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) is 151.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3680.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.
Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.50% up from the last financial year.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.55%.
APM Dividends
Aptorum Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02.
Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.97% of Aptorum Group Ltd shares while 1.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.75%. There are 1.49% institutions holding the Aptorum Group Ltd stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.12% of the shares, roughly 36467.0 APM shares worth $98460.0.
Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 7190.0 shares worth $19413.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 35251.0 shares estimated at $79843.0 under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 2413.0 shares worth around $7576.0.