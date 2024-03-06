Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -8.55% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -8.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.89M. APVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1623.08% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.87K.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Instantly APVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1800 subtracted -8.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.51%, with the 5-day performance at -13.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) is -19.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.