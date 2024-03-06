Analyzing Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 1.52 million Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $204.19 changed hands at -$2.17 or -1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.29B. ZS’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.14% off its 52-week high of $259.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.93, which suggests the last value was 58.41% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information
Instantly ZS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 243.94 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.84%, with the 5-day performance at -13.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is -12.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.
Zscaler Inc (ZS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Zscaler Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.47% over the past 6 months, a 37.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 36 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $535.66 million. 36 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $565.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.41%. The 2024 estimates are for Zscaler Inc earnings to increase by 53.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.13% per year.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.90% of Zscaler Inc shares while 50.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.30%. There are 50.28% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 8.84 million ZS shares worth $1.79 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 6.56 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $553.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $548.84 million.