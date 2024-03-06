Analyzing Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 1.52 million Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $204.19 changed hands at -$2.17 or -1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.29B. ZS’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.14% off its 52-week high of $259.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.93, which suggests the last value was 58.41% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 243.94 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.84%, with the 5-day performance at -13.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is -12.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.