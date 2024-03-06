Analyzing Stellantis N.V(NYSE: STLA) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 6.13 million Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $26.79 changed hands at $0.28 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.18B. STLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.04% off its 52-week high of $26.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.07, which suggests the last value was 43.75% up since then. When we look at Stellantis N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.
Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information
Instantly STLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.95 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is 16.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.
Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Stellantis N.V share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.96% over the past 6 months, a -4.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.67%. The 2024 estimates are for Stellantis N.V earnings to decrease by -14.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.45% per year.
STLA Dividends
Stellantis N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 5.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 5.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.47% of Stellantis N.V shares while 45.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.39%. There are 45.61% institutions holding the Stellantis N.V stock share, with Bpifrance SA the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.10% of the shares, roughly 192.7 million STLA shares worth $3.38 billion.
Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 94.02 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 30.0 million shares estimated at $526.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 26.56 million shares worth around $545.86 million.