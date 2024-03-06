Analyzing Stellantis N.V(NYSE: STLA) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 6.13 million Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $26.79 changed hands at $0.28 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.18B. STLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.04% off its 52-week high of $26.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.07, which suggests the last value was 43.75% up since then. When we look at Stellantis N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.95 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is 16.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.