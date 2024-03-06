Analyzing P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 0.74 million P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.17 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.83M. PIII’s current price is a discount, trading about -375.21% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 40.17% up since then. When we look at P3 Health Partners Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.95K.
P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information
Instantly PIII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.02%, with the 5-day performance at 11.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) is 7.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.09 days.
P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the P3 Health Partners Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.61% over the past 6 months, a -121.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for P3 Health Partners Inc will rise 95.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $302.97 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that P3 Health Partners Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $345.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $258.2 million and $302.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.40%.
P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.09% of P3 Health Partners Inc shares while 18.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.88%. There are 18.87% institutions holding the P3 Health Partners Inc stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.72% of the shares, roughly 5.44 million PIII shares worth $6.33 million.
Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 3.78 million shares worth $4.41 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Columbia Acorn Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 4.57 million shares estimated at $5.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $4.15 million.