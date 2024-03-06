Analyzing P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 0.74 million P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.17 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.83M. PIII’s current price is a discount, trading about -375.21% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 40.17% up since then. When we look at P3 Health Partners Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.95K.

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Instantly PIII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.02%, with the 5-day performance at 11.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) is 7.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.09 days.