An Overview Of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)

In the last trading session, 7.08 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $291.13 changed hands at -$8.31 or -2.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.06B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.81% off its 52-week high of $380.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.30, which suggests the last value was 39.44% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 320.69 subtracted -2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is -15.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.