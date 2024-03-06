An Overview Of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)

In the last trading session, 7.08 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $291.13 changed hands at -$8.31 or -2.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.06B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.81% off its 52-week high of $380.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.30, which suggests the last value was 39.44% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information
Instantly PANW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 320.69 subtracted -2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is -15.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.94% over the past 6 months, a 23.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 37 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 37 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $2.16 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc earnings to increase by 23.99%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.83% per year.
PANW Dividends
Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 21 and May 27.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares while 84.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.75%. There are 84.76% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.91% of the shares, roughly 26.21 million PANW shares worth $6.7 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.91% or 22.32 million shares worth $5.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 9.54 million shares estimated at $2.44 billion under it, the former controlled 9.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 7.39% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $1.84 billion.