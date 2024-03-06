An Overview Of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)

In the latest trading session,, 1.33 million Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.71 changed hands at -$0.64 or -1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.33B. FITB’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.69% off its 52-week high of $36.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.11, which suggests the last value was 38.08% up since then. When we look at Fifth Third Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Instantly FITB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.65 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.54%, with the 5-day performance at 6.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 7.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fifth Third Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.92% over the past 6 months, a -1.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp will fall -14.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.09 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.23 billion and $2.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Fifth Third Bancorp earnings to decrease by -0.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.84% per year.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 19. The 3.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 85.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.98%. There are 85.50% institutions holding the Fifth Third Bancorp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.80% of the shares, roughly 87.13 million FITB shares worth $2.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 59.03 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.29 million shares estimated at $557.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 16.21 million shares worth around $424.81 million.